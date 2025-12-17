Sri Lanka Cricket rope in former India fielding coach for T20 World Cup 2026 Sri Lanka have appointed R Sridhar as their fielding coach until the end of upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Sridhar was India's fielding coach from 2014 to 2021 and covered more than 300 international matches.

Colombo:

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of R Sridhar as the fielding coach for the men's national team for the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. He will be part of Sri Lanka's coaching staff for the England and Pakistan series as well.

Sridhar has extensive coaching experience, having spent as many as seven years with the Indian men's team from 2014 to 2021 and covered more than 300 matches across formats at the international level. Sridhar's appointment is effective from December 11 till the end of the World Cup in March. Sridhar has worked with SLC before, when he was at their High Performance Centre for a 10-day fielding programme.

R Sridhar looking forward to spending time with Sri Lankan players

R Sridhar is delighted to have signed by SLC and is looking forward to spending time with the team. He is eager to instill athleticism and awareness in the field among players during his tenure. "Sri Lankan players have always stood for instinctive brilliance, resilience, and collective spirit. My role is not to impose a system, but to nurture an environment where athleticism, awareness, and pride in the field can grow naturally.

"Fielding thrives when players feel connected to the ball, to each other, and to the moment. Sri Lanka’s traditional strengths—quick hands, sharp reflexes, and fearless intent, can be further enhanced by creating realistic, game-like learning environments," Sridhar said in a statement released by SLC.

Sri Lanka are in Group B in the T20 World Cup alongside Australia, Ireland, Oman and Zimbabwe. They will start their campaign against Ireland on February 8 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

