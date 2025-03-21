Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro global launch date confirmed: Specs and look leaked With a powerful chipset, fast charging, and high-end specifications, the Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra are expected to be strong contenders in the flagship smartphone market. More details will be revealed at the official launch event on March 27.

Poco F7 series is all set to make its global debut to unleash two flagship-level smartphones- the F7 Pro and F7 Ultra. The highly anticipated smartphones will be unveiled at a global launch event which will take place in Singapore on March 27, 2025. The event has been scheduled for 8:00 GMT (which is around 1:30 PM IST).

Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has already shared an image which showcases the rear design of both models, and it is further hinting at their premium aesthetics. Furthermore, an unboxing video has surfaced online, revealing key design details and specifications of the devices.

Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra: Design and chipset details

Both the upcoming smartphones- F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra are seen in black and yellow colour variants, which feature a circular rear camera module along with an LED flash positioned outside.

The Poco F7 Pro is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, whereas the F7 Ultra will feature the more advanced Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Unboxing video surfaced

As per the unboxing video which surfaced on social media, it unleashed the storage, RAM and charging details.

A YouTube channel which is named as ‘TechTablets’ has uploaded an unboxing video showcasing the Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra. According to the video, the F7 Pro comes with 12GB RAM while the F7 Ultra comes with 16GB RAM. Both devices offer 512GB of internal storage.

(Image Source : POCO)Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro

The unboxing clip also gives a closer look at the retail box, which includes:

A protective case

A charger

A USB Type-C cable

A SIM-ejector tool

Device documentation

In terms of charging speeds, the video further suggests that the Poco F7 Pro comes with 90W wired charging, while the Ultra variant comes with 120W fast charging.

Expected features and specifications

Display: Both smartphones come with a hole-punch display with a dual-tone finish. Battery: The Poco F7 Pro is expected to be backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery, while the Poco F7 Ultra may come with a 5,300mAh battery. Camera: The devices could boast a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Software: The Poco F7 series is expected to run on HyperOS 2. Durability: Both models are rumoured to come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

