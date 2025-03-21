Jio launches special IPL plan: Get free JioHotstar for 90 days straight with these recharge offers Jio’s new IPL-centric plans provide an affordable and convenient way for fans to enjoy the upcoming cricket season without spending extra on streaming services. Whether you choose the Rs 299, Rs 349, or Rs 899 plan, you’ll get uninterrupted access to all IPL 2025 matches along with other benefits.

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket season is set to kick off on March 22 (2025), and Reliance Jio has come up with a special recharge plan for its users. With these new recharge plans, the leading telecom company will let users enjoy a free subscription to JioHotstar for 90 days. This will enable the users to have uninterrupted live streaming for the IPL matches.

Additionally, the plan will further come with unlimited calling, high-speed data and other benefits. Here are the details of the Jio recharge offer.

Jio’s new Rs 299 plan for IPL 2025

Jio has launched a new prepaid recharge plan which is priced at Rs 299. The plan is aimed at cricket enthusiasts who want to watch IPL 2025 without extra subscription charges. Here’s what this plan offers:

This plan will be valid for 28 days

Users will get 1.5GB of high-speed data per day (making it a total of 42GB for the entire validity period)

It comes with Unlimited voice calling across all networks in India- including free national roaming

Users will get 100 free SMS per day

Free JioHotstar subscription for 90 days will come with the recharge, to enjoy IPL 2025 and other premium content.

Additional benefits: Complimentary access to JioTV and JioCloud apps

More plans offering free JioHotstar subscription

Apart from the Rs 299 plan, Jio is further providing free JioHotstar access for 90 days with two other prepaid recharge plans:

Jio Rs 349 Plan, which comes with:

A validity of 28 days It comes with 2GB of daily high-speed data Unlimited voice calling 100 SMS per day for 28 days It has a complimentary JioHotstar subscription, with access to JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud for 90 days

Jio Rs 899 plan comes with:

90 days validity It comes with 2GB daily data, along with 20GB extra data It offers unlimited 5G data It offers unlimited voice calling It comes with 100 SMS per day It has 90-day JioHotstar subscription, JioCinema, JioTV and JioCloud access.

Why this offer is a game-changer for cricket fans?

The latest Jio plan with additional IPL benefits is a great deal for cricket lovers who do not want to miss a single match of IPL 2025.

With the added advantage of unlimited calls, high-speed data, and free JioHotstar access, Jio users can enjoy seamless sports entertainment without worrying about additional subscription costs.

How to activate a JioHotstar subscription?

After recharging with any of the eligible plans, users can activate their free JioHotstar subscription by logging into the JioHotstar app with their Jio mobile number. The free access remains valid for 90 days from the date of activation.

Hence, if you are a cricket enthusiast, then now is the time to upgrade and recharge to gear up for an exciting IPL season.

