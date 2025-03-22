Airtel launches Rs 301 plan with Free Hotstar subscription: Full benefits explained Airtel’s new plan is now available for recharge, so if you’re looking for an affordable plan with entertainment benefits, the Rs 301 prepaid plan is worth considering.

Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom provider with a user base of 38 crore, has introduced a new Rs 301 recharge plan ahead of IPL 2025. Known for its strong network connectivity, Airtel frequently launches new plans to cater to customers’ needs. This latest plan offers unlimited calls, data, SMS, and a free OTT subscription, making it an attractive option for cricket lovers.

Airtel Rs 301 plan: What’s included?

Airtel’s new Rs 301 prepaid plan stands out because it offers a mix of data, calling, and entertainment benefits. With this plan, customers get:

Unlimited calling: Make free calls to any network across India.

Daily free SMS throughout the validity.

1GB Data per day: A total of 28GB of data for 28 days.

Disney+ Hotstar Subscription: Enjoy free access for three months to watch IPL 2025 and other entertainment content.

Enjoy IPL 2025 with free Hotstar subscription

Airtel has designed this plan keeping IPL 2025 fans in mind. With the Disney+ Hotstar subscription included in this plan, users can live stream all IPL matches without any additional charges. Although the plan’s validity is 28 days, the Hotstar subscription will last for three months, giving users extra value.

How does Airtel’s Rs 301 plan compare to other plans?

Recently, Airtel introduced Rs 100 and Rs 195 prepaid plans with budget-friendly data and calling benefits. However, the Rs 301 plan offers extra value by including an OTT subscription along with daily data and unlimited calling.

Is the Airtel Rs 301 plan worth it?

For users who want a monthly prepaid plan with OTT benefits, this is a great deal. The plan not only provides sufficient data for daily use but also ensures that cricket lovers don’t miss out on IPL 2025 live streaming.

