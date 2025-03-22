Waterproof versus Water-Resistant: Know the difference before buying a smartphone Before purchasing a smartphone, always check its IP rating to ensure it meets your needs. If your phone will be exposed to water frequently, opt for a waterproof model with a higher IP rating. For regular use with occasional splashes, a water-resistant phone may be enough.

Considered to be an extended arm for our everyday survival, smartphones have become a crucial party of our lives, with a variety of advanced features, including protection against water damage. Several people believe that if a phone is water-resistant, and it is also waterproof—but that is not true.

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone for yourself then it's a crucial time for you to understand the difference between waterproof and water-resistant features.

What is a water-resistant handset?

A water-resistant smartphone has been designed to withstand minor water exposure such as light rain, accidental splashes, or sweat. However, these phones are not fully protected against water damage.

Manufacturers apply a special coating to the device to make it resistant to small amounts of water. But if such a phone is submerged in water, it is likely to get damaged.

What is a waterproof smartphone?

A waterproof smartphone has been built to prevent water from entering its internal components, even when submerged. Devices with IP68 or IP69 ratings fall into this category and can survive underwater for a certain period.

What is IP ratings for waterproofing

These smartphones use advanced sealing techniques and materials to block water entry.

IP (Ingress Protection) ratings indicate how resistant a phone is to water:

IPX4-IPX6: Can handle splashes and light rain.

IPX7-IPX9K: Suitable for swimming, underwater use, and heavy water exposure.

Why should you check this before buying?

One must check these features to know the real difference between both devices. With these, one could make an informed decision and choose the right smartphone based on the lifestyle’s needs.

