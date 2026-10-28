UP MLC election results: BJP bags four seats, Samajwadi Party 2 in closely fought contest

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won four seats, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) has secured two in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council biennial elections for five graduate and six teachers’ constituencies, according to the results and trends available so far.

Six candidates have been declared elected, including one from a graduate constituency and five from teachers’ constituencies. The BJP won three teachers’ seats and the Meerut Graduates’ seat, while the SP secured victories in the Varanasi and Agra teachers’ constituencies.

Party-wise winning candidates

Among the declared winners, BJP’s Dinesh Kumar Goyal won the Meerut Graduates’ constituency. The party’s Shri Chand Sharma emerged victorious in the Meerut Teachers’ constituency, Dr Hari Singh Dhillon won the Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers’ seat, and Umesh Dwivedi secured the Lucknow Teachers’ constituency.

The SP’s Lal Bihari Yadav won the Varanasi Teachers’ constituency, while Dr Akash Agarwal was declared the winner from the Agra Teachers’ constituency.

Meanwhile, candidates from both parties were leading in the remaining five constituencies, as per the latest available trends.

The SP’s Kanti Singh was leading in the Lucknow Graduates’ constituency, while Dr Man Singh Yadav was ahead in Jhansi Graduates’. In Varanasi Graduates’, SP candidate Ashutosh Sinha was leading.

The BJP’s Dr Manvendra Pratap Singh was leading in the Agra Graduates’ constituency, while the party’s Dhruv Kumar Tripathi was ahead in the Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers’ constituency.

The elections cover 11 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, comprising five graduate and six teachers’ constituencies. The final outcome in the five remaining seats will determine the complete tally.

UP MLC elections

Voting for 11 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, comprising five graduate and six teachers' constituencies, was held on Friday. Coming ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the MLC polls are being seen as a prestige battle between the ruling BJP and the opposition SP. Before the polls, the BJP held six of the 11 seats -- Agra, Meerut-Saharanpur and Lucknow Graduates' constituencies and Bareilly-Moradabad, Lucknow and Meerut-Saharanpur Teachers' constituencies. The SP held three -- Varanasi and Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates' constituencies and Varanasi Teachers' constituency. The remaining two seats -- Agra and Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers' constituencies -- were held by Independents.

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