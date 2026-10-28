Kochi police commissioner shunted out over lapses in Mercedes hit-and-run case

Kochi:

Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar has been removed from his post over alleged mishandling of hit-and-run case involving a 17-year-old son of an Additional District and Sessions Judge. He was replaced by R Nishanthini. Earlier, four Cheranalloor police officers — CI K.S. Shyam Kumar, SHO V.S. Viswajith, Grade ASI K.T. Manoj, and SCPO Arun Joshi — were suspended based on a preliminary probe. Amid ongoing Assembly sessions, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala assured strict accountability for any procedural lapses and condemned police leniency.

What happened?

A 54-year-old man was killed after a Mercedes-Benz car allegedly driven by the 17-year-old son of an Additional District Judge rammed into his scooter in Kochi in the early hours of Sunday, October 25. The deceased was identified as Jayabalakrishnan, a native of Manjali. According to police, the car hit the scooter from behind, killing the man. The vehicle is registered in the name of the judge, police said. The teenager was taken into police custody following the incident. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges related to reckless driving and causing death by negligence.

Teenager not under influence of alcohol, says preliminary report

According to the preliminary police report, the teenager was not under the influence of alcohol. His blood samples have been collected for further analysis. The deceased's niece told reporters that her uncle ran a food stall for a living and was returning home when the accident occurred. She claimed that the car must have been driven at high speed as her uncle's scooter was badly damaged and the various items he was carrying on his two-wheeler were scattered all around the accident site. "He died on the spot," she said.

The woman also alleged that the judge spoke to her in a disrespectful tone at the police station when she questioned him as to why his minor son was allowed to drive the car. "We will move forward with the case, especially in view of the judge's attitude. Also, it should be a lesson to everyone not to drive a vehicle without a license," she said.

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