Avengers: Doomsday to release in India before US, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans wish fans Happy Diwali

Marvel fans in India have a reason to celebrate this Diwali. Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in Indian cinemas on December 17, 2026, a day before its US release. The film brings Robert Downey Jr. back to the Avengers franchise for the first time as the antagonist, Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday to release in India before US

Avengers: Doomsday will release for the world on December 18. Indian fans, however, will get to watch the film a day earlier, on December 17. The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Adding to the excitement, Hollywood stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have shared a special Diwali message for Indian fans. Marvel India released an exclusive video featuring the two actors as the countdown to the much-awaited film reaches the 50-day mark.

In the video, the actors extend their festive wishes while teasing the darker tone of the upcoming Marvel film. They said, "Namaste India! What we love about Diwali is it marks the closing of one chapter and beginning of another…that’s something we know a lot about, except instead of moving from dark to light, I think it might be going in the other direction…Happy Diwali and we will see you in Avengers: Doomsday …You Bet!"

The early India release is another highlight for fans waiting to watch the next major Marvel spectacle. The film is expected to bring together heroes from three different universes, setting them on a collision course against a threat unlike anything they have faced before.

All about Avengers: Doomsday

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz. Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans lead a star-studded cast that also includes Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Alex Livinalli, Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

Avengers: Doomsday will release in Indian theatres on December 17, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film will also be available in Marvel Studios' Infinity Vision and other premium formats.

Also read:

Avengers Doomsday MLB teaser out: Mr Fantastic throws first pitch; new glimpses of Steve Rogers, Thor revealed