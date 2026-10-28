Star India women's batter named as Jess Jonassen's replacement at Brisbane Heat ahead of WBBL season

In a major development, Brisbane Heat women recently came forward and announced that South Africa’s Jess Jonassen has been ruled out of the entire WBBL (Women’s Big Bash League) season due to a hip complaint, and after the medical officials advised her to opt out of the season.

With the star all-rounder ruled out, Brisbane Heat took centre stage and announced that India women’s wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia has been named as Jonassen’s replacement in the squad.

It is worth noting that Yastika Bhatia has previously featured in the WBBL for Melbourne Stars. However, this will be her first stint in the tournament with Brisbane Heat, and it could be interesting to see how she fares in the upcoming season of the tournament.

Notably, Bhatia will join Brisbane Heat’s squad before their second game of the season when they take on Sydney Thunder. Furthermore, Bhatia will be the only Indian player competing in the WBBL.

Mark Sorrell opened up on Bhatia’s inclusion

With the announcement of Yastika Bhatia’s inclusion in the squad, Brisbane Heat head coach Mark Sorrell took centre stage and talked about how big of a boost it will be for Brisbane Heat to have a player like Yastika Bhatia in their ranks and talked about how they will be missing the services of Jonassen as well.

"Being able to sign such a quality, experienced international player so close to the tournament is great boost for us. We will miss Jess, of course, but it is reassuring to bring in another strong scoring left-hander into our batting line-up. Yastika has good experience playing in Australia and at Allan Border Field, so we are confident she will fit in nicely with the group,” Mark Sorrell was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

Speaking of Yastika Bhatia, the star batter has played a total of 26 T20Is for the Indian women’s team so far. In the 26 matches, Bhatia has amassed 374 runs to her name, with an average of 19.68 runs, and it could be interesting to see how she fares for Heat in the WBBL.

Also Read:

Shreyas Iyer hails India's opening stand as Abhishek Sharma blows away New Zealand to clinch T20I series