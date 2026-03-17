'Will continue to work together for peace': PM Modi speaks to UAE President, discusses West Asia crisis

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the current situation in West Asia and the Strait of Hormuz. During the conversation, PM Modi strongly condemned recent attacks on the UAE that led to civilian deaths and damage to infrastructure. He also extended Eid greetings to the UAE leader.

“Spoke with my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and conveyed advance Eid greetings. We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Reiterated India’s strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure," he said adding “we agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. We will continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region.”

'Govt of India closely monitoring situation'

The conversation comes soon after the Ministry of External Affairs said that the Indian government is closely monitoring the situation and staying in touch with several countries. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the safety of Indians living in the region is the government’s biggest concern right now. He added that a special control room is active to help Indian citizens and their families. Indian embassies in the region are working round the clock, staying in touch with community groups and offering help wherever needed.

Flight disruptions amid unrest

There was some disruption in flights after UAE briefly closed its airspace, but it was reopened within a few hours. Flights between the UAE and India have resumed in limited numbers.

Around 55 flights operated on March 16, and about 70 flights are expected to run today, depending on safety conditions.

Authorities are also helping stranded Indians, including students and workers, with travel, visas, and other support.

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