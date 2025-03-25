How to save electricity while using AC in peak summer season? Smart tips Before buying a new AC for your home, you must remember to have everything in the right place. This will help you to use the cooling machine correctly and might help you save your electricity units too.

We are almost in April, and summer is approaching fast, which means that the market has already witnessed a spike in the demand for air conditioners (ACs), especially in the North Indian region. Here, summers last from April to October (2025). So, in case you are installing an AC for the first time, it is important to consider several factors to avoid regrets later.

One must note that a wrong installation could lead to inefficiency, higher electricity bills and even legal actions if needed.

Proper wiring to prevent hazards

To run an AC safely, your home must have a high-voltage wiring. Inadequate wiring may lead to overheating, whcih may cause a short circuit or even a fire hazard.

Before installation, ensure your house has a high-voltage power line and at least a 2KW electricity connection to avoid penalties from the electricity department.

Choosing the right AC for your room size

Before purchasing an AC, consider the size of your room:

1 Ton AC: Suitable for small rooms.

1.5 to 2 Ton AC: Ideal for larger spaces.

Additionally, if your room lacks space for a window AC, a split AC is your only option. Ensure you have a balcony or proper ventilation for installation.

Energy rating matters for long-term savings.

Budget is a key factor when selecting an AC. If you are looking to save on electricity bills, invest in a 5-star rated AC, as it consumes less power. However, if you are on a tight budget, a lower-rated AC can be a more affordable option.

Regular servicing is essential.l

Installing an AC is just the first step. Regular servicing is necessary to prevent compressor overload, overheating, and even potential damage to the unit. Neglecting maintenance could lead to costly repairs or even dangerous malfunctions.

