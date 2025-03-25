Motorola Edge 60 Fusion launching on April 2: Interesting updates revealed With a premium design, powerful chipset, and high-end durability, the upcoming Motorola Edge 60 Fusion looks set to challenge its competitors in the mid-range smartphone market.

Motorola is gearing up to launch the latest Moto Edge 60 Fusion in the Indian market, expanding its Moto Edge series. The upcoming handset, which will be the successor of the Moto Edge 50 Fusion, is officially set to debut on April 2 (2025). While Motorola has not revealed the pricing or full specifications yet, the leaks have provided a good idea of what to expect.

Moto Edge 60 Fusion: Expected price in India

Motorola has remained tight-lipped about the official price, but reports suggest that the Moto Edge 60 Fusion could launch under Rs 25,000. Considering that its predecessor, the Moto Edge 50 Fusion, was introduced at Rs 22,999, the brand is likely to continue with competitive pricing.

Additionally, leaked images suggest that the Edge 60 Fusion will be available in three stylish colour options- Blue, Pink and Purple.

Moto Edge 60 Fusion: Leaked specifications

Display and performance : The Moto Edge 60 Fusion is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth and immersive viewing experience. Powering the device could be the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, built on TSMC’s 4nm technology. It is expected to feature four Cortex A78 cores (2.60GHz) and four Cortex A55 cores (2.0GHz) for efficient performance.

: The Moto Edge 60 Fusion is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth and immersive viewing experience. Powering the device could be the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, built on TSMC’s 4nm technology. It is expected to feature four Cortex A78 cores (2.60GHz) and four Cortex A55 cores (2.0GHz) for efficient performance. Camera setup : For photography enthusiasts, the Moto Edge 60 Fusion is expected to sport a 50MP Sony LYT 700 primary sensor, accompanied by a 13MP secondary camera. There are also rumours about a third sensor, but details remain unconfirmed. On the front, the device is expected to house a 32MP selfie camera for high-quality portraits and video calls.

: For photography enthusiasts, the Moto Edge 60 Fusion is expected to sport a 50MP Sony LYT 700 primary sensor, accompanied by a 13MP secondary camera. There are also rumours about a third sensor, but details remain unconfirmed. On the front, the device is expected to house a 32MP selfie camera for high-quality portraits and video calls. Durability and build: According to leaks, the Moto Edge 60 Fusion could come with an MLT 810 STD military-grade certification, making it resistant to shocks and extreme conditions. Additionally, it is expected to feature an IP69 rating, ensuring superior protection against water and dust—a rare feature in this segment.

