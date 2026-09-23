The Vvaan makers acquire sync rights of Aigiri Nandini track after musician Sargam Vaish's accusation

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s film The Vvaan - Force of the Forest has sparked discussion online after vocalist and composer Sargam Vaish raised copyright concerns. Following his allegation that his recording was used in the trailer without permission, the makers acquired the sync rights to the Aigiri Nandini track.

The development comes a day after Vaish raised the issue on social media. On September 20, the musician claimed that the master recording he had created for Ram Gopal Varma's film was used in The Vvaan trailer without his knowledge or approval. He also said that he owned the master rights to the recording and had not been approached for an NOC or permission.

The Vvaan makers acquire sync rights of Aigiri Nandini track

Following the allegation, Balaji Motion Pictures' legal team met with Vaish on September 21 and acquired the sync rights for the track. Vaish later said the company’s executives and lawyers had been cooperative and apologetic, adding that the matter was resolved smoothly. He said, "Balaji's executives and lawyers have been cooperative. We met them today; they were kind and apologetic, even though they didn't cause [the leak]. They are taking the sync rights for the track. I am grateful for the fact that we were able to resolve it so smoothly."

Watch The Vvaan trailer below:

All about The Vvaan - Force Of The Forrest

The Vvaan is a fantasy folklore film backed by TVF's Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and producer Ektaa Kapoor. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia and blends folklore, fantasy, adventure, mystery and humour.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, the film is written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 25, 2026.

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The Vvaan song controversy: Vocalist Sargam Vaish alleges makers used his song without permission