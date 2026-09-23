iPhone 17 could drop below Rs 80,000 in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Details

New Delhi:

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2026 is right around the corner, and the platform might be preparing to give a feast to Apple fans. As per reports and leaks, it is said that the platform will offer the iPhone 17 at a big price cut. The e-commerce has been dropping hints about a major discount, and word is, it could drop below Rs 80,000 during the sale.

iPhone 17 Price Could Fall Below Rs 80,000

The sale kicks off on October 9, but if you are one of Flipkart’s select customers, you get early access on October 8—a certainly nice advantage if you want to get ahead of the crowd.

Right now, the iPhone 17 sits near Rs 1 lakh, so seeing it dip to under Rs 80,000 is a big deal. Flipkart’s promo banner suggests this new low price, though they haven’t shared the actual number yet. Keep in mind that advertised prices usually factor in bank offers and promos, so the final deal won’t be clear until the official announcement.

Bank and exchange offers expected

Besides the headline discount, Flipkart probably has more ways to save. Expect extra deals if you pay with Flipkart Axis Bank or ICICI Bank credit cards—up to 10 per cent off, as long as you meet their conditions.

EMI and exchange offers are in the mix, too, so your final price will depend on your payment method or what you trade in.

The iPhone is set to be revealed on September 26

If you are planning to upgrade, then September 26 is the date to look forward to—mark your calendar.

That is when Flipkart will reveal specific deals on iPhone models through their official microsite. They’ll likely include the iPhone 17, but also the iPhone 15, iPhone 16, iPhone Air, and the iPhone 17 Pro series. Once those offers drop, you will know exactly what you are getting.

iPhone 17: Specifications

The iPhone 17 comes packed by a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, powered by Apple’s A19 chipset, and is IP68 rated, so it stands up to dust and water.

For photography, the device comes with two rear lenses at 48MP each—one primary, one ultra-wide. On the front, you get an 18MP Center Stage camera, perfect for selfies and video calls.

So, the keen seekers need to wait for 2 more days (counting from September 23) to get Flipkart’s official Apple deals.

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