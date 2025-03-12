OnePlus 13 Mini leaks suggest 6,000mAh battery, affordable pricing OnePlus is expected to introduce a compact phone in its 13 Series. A recent leak has disclosed numerous details about the upcoming smartphone.

OnePlus has recently unveiled its OnePlus 13 Series in India, which includes two models: the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. Reports suggest that the company is now developing a new compact flagship smartphone within this series. This upcoming device is set to go head-to-head with competitors like the Apple iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S25. A recent leak has unveiled some intriguing details regarding the anticipated OnePlus 13 Mini, possibly dubbed the OnePlus 13T.

OnePlus 13T/13 Mini details

According to a report from tipster Smart Pikachu shared on Weibo, the OnePlus 13 Mini might hit the market soon with a compact design. The information indicates that this device could pack a robust 6,000mAh battery, surpassing the capacity of the Galaxy S25, which features a 4,000mAh battery.

There are several reasons to anticipate the release of the OnePlus 13 Mini, particularly its pricing. Reports indicate that this upcoming compact flagship may be among the most affordable options featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This strategic pricing could give it a competitive edge against other compact flagships, like the Xiaomi 15.

To keep the price attractive, OnePlus might make a few compromises. One notable adjustment could be reducing the camera setup to two rear cameras, echoing the expected configuration of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 13 Mini is likely to incorporate an optical fingerprint sensor rather than the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner available on the OnePlus 13. More details will emerge as they become available.

