Government blocks over 70,000 SIM cards in AP, Telangana; advises users to avoid this mistake Fraudsters are using illegal means to obtain SIM cards to scam individuals. The Department of Telecommunications is using AI and facial recognition technology to detect such fraudulent SIM cards.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has blocked over 71,000 SIM cards in the last 90 days in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Reports indicate that these SIM cards were obtained through fraudulent means and were primarily used for scams. Most were registered under false identities by fraudsters.

These criminals also exploited Point of Sale (PoS) agents to illegally acquire SIM cards. Explaining their method, officials revealed that they used fake identities to secure these cards and defraud individuals of crores of rupees.

Officials are urging the public to help combat SIM-related fraud by reporting any suspicious activity through the Sanchar Saathi portal, the website, or by calling 1930. As per officials, if victims do not come forward, fraudsters will continue their deceitful tactics. Reporting such incidents is vital for taking action and preventing further scams.

DoT officials also highlighted the various tools they leverage to track and tackle SIM fraud. One such tool is the AI and facial recognition-powered solution for telecom SIM subscriber verification known as ASTR. This system maintains detailed records of SIM card holders and can identify multiple SIM cards obtained by a person under various addresses and names. Many fraudulent SIMs have been disconnected thanks to this technology.

As per officials, Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) are responsible for ensuring proper verification before issuing SIM cards. If they fail to comply, the DoT holds the authority to take action, as specific licensing conditions exist between the licensor and licensee (TSP).

Don't transafer your SIM cards

Officials have warned that SIM cards are non-transferable, meaning the individual who obtains a SIM in their name is solely responsible for its usage. Illegally procuring SIM cards is a non-bailable offense.

