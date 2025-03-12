Samsung launches new smartphone for Rs 11,500, offering six years of OS upgrades, delight its fans Samsung Galaxy F16 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It will be available for purchase starting March 13 via Flipkart.

Samsung has recently introduced a new smartphone in India, adding the Samsung Galaxy F16 to its F Series lineup. This latest model boasts impressive features, including a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a robust 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging, and a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main sensor. It also has a 13-megapixel selfie camera and more. Notably, the device is set to receive six OS upgrades along with six years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G India price and availability

In terms of pricing and availability, the Samsung Galaxy F16 5G starts at Rs 11,499 in India, which includes all available offers. It will officially go on sale at 12 PM IST on March 13, as confirmed by a promotional banner on Flipkart. Customers will be able to choose from three striking colors: Bling Black, Glam Green, and Vibing Blue.

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G specifications

As for its specifications, the Samsung Galaxy F16 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1.5TB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 15, layered with One UI 7, and is committed to providing six OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Camera-wise, the Samsung Galaxy F16 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the back, complemented by a 13-megapixel camera on the front. Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery into the Galaxy F16 5G, which supports 25W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. The device measures 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.9 mm and weighs in at 191 grams.

