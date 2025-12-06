There have been phases where I have doubted myself: Virat Kohli after Player of Series award vs South Africa Virat Kohli unleashed his beast mode yet again in the third ODI between India and South Africa as he smashed 65 from 45 balls at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Kohli spoke about his performances and stated that there have been phases where he doubted himself.

New Delhi:

Virat Kohli won the Player of the Series award after having some stellar outings with the bat during the India vs South Africa ODI series. Kohli had an astonishing series as he scored 302 runs in three innings with all three scores of over fifty.

The batting maestro slammed a jaw-dropping 65 from 45 balls in the third ODI as he turned the clock back to his heydays. Kohli unleashed some brilliant strokes as he struck three sixes and six fours in a knock that came at a strike rate of 144.44.

Kohli says he hasn't batted like this in last 2-3 years; opens on career doubts

Kohli spoke about his performances after being adjudged the Player of the Series. He highlighted that he feels that he has not batted like this in the last two to three years. "Honestly, playing the way I have in the series is the most satisfying thing for me. I feel really free in my mind. I haven't played like this in 2-3 years," Kohli told broadcasters after the third ODI in Visakhapatnam.

He opened up about doubts after being played for such a long time. "I know when I can bat like that in the middle, it helps the team a long way. Makes me confident that, in any situation in the middle, I can handle that and bring it in favour of the team.

"When you play for that long - 15-16 years, you do doubt yourself. Especially as a batter, when one mistake can get you out. It's a whole journey of getting better and getting better as a person along the way. It improves you as a person, and it improves your temperament as well. "

Kohli hit three sixes, including an amazing no-look maximum off Corbin Bosch. The batting maestro also spoke on the way he enjoys freedom. "I'm just glad that I'm still able to contribute to the team. When I play freely, I know I can hit sixes. There are always levels you can unlock," he said.

Kohli speaks on best knock in series

The 37-year-old was also asked to choose a knock out of his three in the series. "The first one at Ranchi - because I hadn't played a game since Australia. Just how your energy is on the day, Ranchi is very special for me, and I'm very grateful for how these three games have gone," he said.

"It's always brought the best of us - that's what we want to play for. When it's 1-1, we want to do something special for the team. That's why we have played for the team for so long. Just happy that both of us continue to do it for so long," Kohli concluded.