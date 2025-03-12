11th-generation iPad, iPad Air 2025 go on sale in India with Rs 6,000 instant discount The new iPad and iPad Air feature upgraded chipsets and are now available for sale in India, with instant discounts on eligible bank cards.

Apple introduced its latest iPad (2025) and iPad Air (2025) on March 4. Just a week after their launch, these devices are now available for purchase across the country. The new iPads feature cutting-edge SoCs and come with Apple Intelligence support. The 11th generation iPad (2025) is powered by the Apple A16 SoC and now includes a storage upgrade, boasting 128GB of onboard memory as standard. Meanwhile, the iPad Air (2025) is fueled by Apple's M3 chipset, which enhances its capabilities with Apple Intelligence. Here’s everything you need to know about these iPads if you’re considering a purchase.

iPad Air (2025) and iPad (2025) India price and offers

The starting price for the iPad Air (2025) in India is Rs. 59,900 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi model, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant is priced at Rs. 74,900. The 13-inch iPad Air model is likewise available in both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular versions, retailing for Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 94,900, respectively. Customers can choose from several colors: Blue, Purple, Space Grey, and Starlight.

Conversely, the price for the iPad (2025) begins at Rs. 34,900 for the Wi-Fi variant, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular version starts at Rs. 49,900 with the base storage. This tablet is offered in vibrant colors such as Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow.

Starting today, March 12, both iPad models are up for grabs at Apple’s website, Apple Stores, and various online and offline retailers. Prospective buyers can take advantage of up to 24 months of no-cost EMI and receive instant cashback of up to Rs 60000 on selected iPad models when using American Express, ICICI, or Axis Bank credit cards.

iPad Air (2025) and iPad (2025) specifications

The iPad Air (2025) boasts a Liquid Retina LCD display, available in two sizes: 11 inches (2,360x1,640 pixels) and 13 inches (2,732x2,048 pixels). For photography, it comes equipped with a 12-megapixel wide rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, and a 12-megapixel Center Stage front camera with an f/2.0 aperture, perfect for selfies and video calls.

Powered by Apple's M3 SoC, which Apple claims is twice as fast as the M1 in the previous iPad Air, it operates on iPadOS 18, supporting the latest Apple Intelligence features. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, with the Wi-Fi + Cellular model adding GPS and 5G/4G LTE support. The 11-inch variant is fitted with a 28.93Wh battery, while the 13-inch model has a larger 36.59Wh battery, and both support USB Type-C charging.

On the other hand, the iPad (2025) is powered by the A16 Bionic chip, debuting with the iPhone 14 Pro models in 2022. This chip offers a significant performance boost, delivering a 30% increase compared to its predecessor. While it runs on the same iPadOS 18 as the iPad Air (2025), it lacks support for Apple Intelligence. Nonetheless, the base storage has been upgraded from 64GB to 128GB in this new model.

The iPad (2025) features a 10.9-inch (1,640x2,360 pixels) Liquid Retina display with a peak brightness of up to 500 nits, similar to its predecessor. It includes a front-facing 12-megapixel ultra-wide Center Stage camera and a 12-megapixel wide rear camera capable of recording videos in 4K resolution. Connectivity also remains consistent, with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular model includes GPS and 5G/4G LTE capabilities.

Apple states that the 11th generation iPad (2025) is equipped with a 28.93Wh battery, which promises up to 10 hours of video playback.

ALSO READ: Airtel, Jio partners with SpaceX to bring Starlink satellite internet to India: Here's how it works, its speed