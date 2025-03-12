Airtel, Jio partners with SpaceX to bring Starlink satellite internet to India: Here's how it works, its speed Reliance Jio and Airtel have partnered with Elon Musk's Starlink, increasing hopes for a quick launch of satellite internet services in India. Here’s how Starlink will bring internet to our homes.

One of the most promising advancements in satellite internet is the Starlink project, spearheaded by Elon Musk's company, SpaceX. Starlink has quickly rolled out its satellite-based internet services in various countries, and efforts are underway for a launch in India. The company has also partnered with companies like Jio and Airtel to facilitate this service across the nation. So, how exactly does satellite internet work, what kind of data speeds can users expect and how partnership with Jio and Airtel will help it?

How will Airtel and Jio help Starlink?

Airtel and SpaceX are teaming up to offer Starlink equipment in Airtel's retail stores. They plan to provide Starlink services to businesses and explore ways to connect communities, schools, and health centers, especially in rural areas of India. Additionally, they will look into how Starlink can improve Airtel's network and how SpaceX can make use of Airtel's infrastructure and resources in India.

Like Airtel, Jio plans to sell Starlink equipment in its stores and will set up a way to help customers with installation and activation. Additionally, Jio and SpaceX are looking into other ways to work together so they can use their resources to improve the digital experience in India.

What is Starlink?

Elon Musk's Starlink offers satellite-based internet service, using Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites for high-speed connectivity. A standout feature of satellite internet is its ability to deliver speeds that far exceed those of traditional internet methods. While conventional internet relies on cables or cellular towers, Starlink connects directly through satellites. Users receive a kit that includes a router, power supply cable, and a mounting tripod.

To access Starlink’s satellite internet, users set up a dish antenna similar to DTH systems in an open area. This antenna picks up signals directly from the satellite, which are then transmitted to devices via a modem. Additionally, Starlink provides a user-friendly app for easy monitoring post-setup.

How to get satellite internet service

The functioning of satellite internet is quite distinct. Initially, the Internet Service Provider (ISP) transmits data from its data center to the satellite. This data then travels to a Starlink satellite orbiting approximately 550 kilometers above Earth, which continually moves in different directions around the planet.

When a user wants to go online, their request first reaches the dish antenna at their home, which sends the signal to the Starlink satellite. The data is then relayed back to the internet and delivered to the user. This entire process is incredibly swift and often goes unnoticed, with speeds reaching around 250 Mbps.

What sets Starlink's satellite internet apart?

Starlink claims to be the fastest satellite internet service available. Unlike many other providers that rely on a single stationary satellite, which orbits at about 35,786 kilometers above Earth, Starlink operates a constellation of roughly 7,000 satellites at a much lower altitude of around 550 kilometers. This shorter distance significantly reduces latency, allowing for quicker data transmission.

Starlink internet speed

In terms of speed, Starlink offers internet services ranging from 50 Mbps to 250 Mbps. For uploads, users can expect speeds up to 40 Mbps. For those opting for premium packages, Starlink can even provide internet service at speeds of up to 500 Mbps.

