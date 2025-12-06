Delhi government forms 'expert group' to combat air pollution amid rising health crisis Delhi AQI updates: The expert panel is set to operate as a senior advisory body, delivering independent, practical, and science-based recommendations aimed at managing both immediate air pollution emergencies and long-term structural reforms.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has established an expert group on Air Pollution Mitigation﻿ to provide science-backed advice on managing and improving the city’s worsening air quality. This expert panel is tasked with recommending sector-specific interventions, new technologies, and policy reforms to tackle pollution stemming from diverse human activities and natural causes.

Leadership and key members of the expert panel

Retired IAS officer and former Union Environment Secretary Leena Nandan will chair the group. Other distinguished members include former CPCB member secretary Dr JS Kamyotra, IIT Delhi professor emeritus Mukesh Khare, IIT Kanpur professor emeritus Mukesh Sharma, and Dr Suneel Pandey, director of Circular Economy and Waste Management at TERI. Representatives from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), India Meteorological Department (IMD), APAG, and PHDCCI also participate. The Secretary of Environment and Forest, Delhi government, is a member, with the DPCC chairman serving as member secretary.

Group’s mandate and functioning

The expert panel will function as a high-level advisory body, offering independent, actionable, and scientific advice focusing on both emergency responses and long-term reforms. It will monitor ongoing pollution control programs, recommend policy measures based on global best practices, and provide corrective input on Delhi’s air quality decisions. Meetings will occur monthly, either physically or virtually, supported administratively by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). The group's tenure is initially six months, with scope for extension as needed.

Government commitment and coordination

Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved the formation of the expert group. Alongside it, a High-Level Implementation Committee chaired by the Chief Secretary has been formed to ensure timely execution, strict monitoring, and effective enforcement of pollution control directives issued by the government, courts, and statutory bodies. The Expert Group will act as the “brain” guiding strategy, while the Implementation Committee serves as its “arm” for delivering results.

Delhi BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa hailed the move as a crucial step and expressed confidence that combined government and citizen efforts will help win the battle against air pollution.

Rising air pollution crisis in Delhi

A recent report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) underscores the urgency. Delhi’s pollution nearly doubled in November, with average PM2.5 levels reaching 215 micrograms per cubic meter, almost twice the October average, and placing Delhi as the fourth most polluted city in India that month. The city experienced 23 ‘very poor’ air quality days, six ‘severe’ days, and only one ‘poor’ day.

Despite a significant reduction in stubble burning's impact, averaging only 7 per cent contribution compared to 20 per cent last year, pollution remained severe. Peak stubble burning influence reached 22 per cent, much lower than November 2024’s 38 per cent.

Regional pollution trends and health challenges

Air quality deteriorated sharply across India, with nine of the ten most polluted cities showing greater pollution than the previous year. All but one of these cities recorded zero days within safe National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). Ghaziabad topped the list with a PM2.5 concentration of 224 micrograms per cubic meter.

Other cities including Noida, Bahadurgarh, Hapur, Greater Noida, and several from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana breached safe pollution limits throughout the month. Rajasthan led in the number of polluted cities, followed by Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Cleanest cities and compliance challenges

Shillong emerged as the cleanest city, with a PM2.5 average of just 7 micrograms per cubic meter. Karnataka contributed six cities to the cleanest list, alongside cities from Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Out of 255 cities monitored, only 114 met the Indian NAAQS limit of 60 micrograms per cubic meter. Compliance with the World Health Organisation’s more stringent guideline of 15 micrograms per cubic meter was even rarer, with just two cities achieving it.

Experts stress need for sector-specific emission cuts

CREA analyst Manoj Kumar emphasised that while stubble burning has declined, persistent year-round sources such as transport, industry, power plants, and other combustion activities are driving pollution levels. Without targeted emission reductions in these sectors, air quality standards will continue to be breached.