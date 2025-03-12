Apple's rumoured foldable iPad could feature 18.8-inch display, here's what we know about its launch Leaks have emerged about Apple's foldable iPad. The latest leak indicates that the company is currently developing an 18.8-inch foldable iPad.

News regarding Apple's foldable iPhone has been circulating for quite some time. Recently, it was reported that the company might launch the Foldable iPhone in the market by next year. Just as discussions about this device were heating up, new rumors emerged about a foldable iPad as well. According to leaked information, Apple is currently developing a foldable iPad featuring an 18.8-inch display.

If these leaks are accurate, Apple is working on a Foldable iPad Pro, and a prototype has already surfaced. This prototype suggests that the device could come equipped with an Under Display Face ID feature. Notably, this would mark the first instance of such technology in a device, as only Samsung currently has under-display Face ID capabilities. If the rumors hold true, this development could pose serious challenges for Samsung in the foldable smartphone market moving forward.

While Apple has yet to officially announce anything about the Foldable iPad, the leaks indicate that the company might aim for a launch by the end of 2027. Furthermore, prior information from the Wall Street Journal hinted that Apple is also developing a foldable device designed to function as a compact laptop; when opened, this device would boast a display size of around 19 inches.

In other news, Apple is gearing up to unveil its slimmest iPhone yet this year, potentially called the iPhone 17 Air. Recent reports have shed light on various details surrounding this groundbreaking smartphone, including its expected launch date and features. If the rumors are accurate, the iPhone 17 Air could emerge as the thinnest smartphone globally, showcasing a design that prioritizes a lightweight construction.

Notably, it’s anticipated to incorporate a silicon carbon battery, setting it apart from its predecessors. The iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to launch sometime in September this year, potentially during an event scheduled between September 9 and 11.

