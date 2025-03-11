iPhone 17 Air: Apple's thinnest phone leaks reveal launch date, features The launch date of the iPhone 17 Air has been revealed. This will be the thinnest iPhone from Apple, launching this year. Additionally, many features of this iPhone have leaked.

Apple is set to launch its slimmest iPhone yet this year, possibly named the iPhone 17 Air. Recent reports have unveiled several details about this innovative smartphone, ranging from its launch date to its features. If these rumours hold true, the iPhone 17 Air could become the thinnest smartphone in the world, with a design that emphasizes a lightweight build. Notably, it’s expected to utilise a silicon carbon battery.

When will the iPhone 17 Air be unveiled?

Last year, the iPhone 16 series made its debut in September. According to the latest reports, Apple is likely to skip the Plus model for the iPhone 17 series, replacing it with the Air model instead. The iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to launch sometime in September this year, potentially during an event scheduled between September 9 and 11. Sales could kick off around September 18 or 19.

In India, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be priced around Rs 90,000, featuring a remarkable thickness of just 6.25mm. This would make it 2mm slimmer than the current iPhone 16 Pro and even thinner than Apple's lightest iPhone to date, the iPhone 6, which measures 6.9mm.

What features will it offer?

As for the features, the iPhone 17 Air will be loaded with advanced AI capabilities. It will showcase a 6.6-inch AMOLED display that supports a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Notably, this model will not include a physical SIM card slot and will offer storage options of up to 512GB paired with 8GB of RAM.

On the camera front, it is expected to come with a single camera setup on the back, featuring a 48MP lens, while the front will house a 12MP selfie camera. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Air will boast cutting-edge features such as the A19 Bionic chipset and an action button, making it a highly anticipated addition to Apple’s lineup.

