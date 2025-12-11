Captain Shreyas Iyer set to be present at Punjab Kings' table for IPL auction in Ponting's absence: Report Punjab Kings will be without their head coach, Ricky Ponting, at the IPL 2026 auction. Kings, who reached the final of last year's IPL, fell just short of their maiden glory and hence, have just four slots left to be filled at the mini-auction and have Rs 11.50 crore to spend.

Abu Dhabi:

Punjab Kings will have their skipper, Shreyas Iyer, heading the contingent at the IPL 2026 auction in head coach Ricky Ponting's absence. As per Cricbuzz, Ponting is contracted with Channel Seven Network in Australia for the Ashes series as part of the commentary team and since the Kings would have the least business to do at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on December 16, it seems that the franchise will not mind the coach's absence, with just four slots left, including two overseas.

Iyer, who led the franchise to their first playoff spot and subsequently the final in 11 years in his reunion with Ponting, changed fortunes of the franchise in IPL 2025, also being the leading run-getter of the side, scoring 604 runs at an average of 50, while striking at 175. Iyer will be accompanied by Sairaj Bahutule, the new spin bowling coach of the franchise, Trevor Gonsalves, assistant bowling coach and Ashish Tuli, the general manager.

Punjab Kings released Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis and Kyle Jamieson among their overseas recruits. A backup Indian spinner, an overseas top-order batter cum all-rounder and an overseas pace backup will be the Kings' likely target as they try to assemble their 25-member squad with the available amount of Rs 11.50 crore.

Vettori to be available for SRH

Daniel Vettori, Australia's assistant coach, on the other hand, will be travelling to Abu Dhabi for the mini auction, despite the third Ashes Test beginning the very next day in Adelaide. Since the Sunrisers Hyderabad have to fill 10 slots with a maximum purse of Rs 25.5 crore remaining, Vettori will be attending the auction after a similar arrangement with Cricket Australia as he had last year, when he left for the auction in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

For Lucknow Super Giants, head coach Justin Langer, Global Director of Cricket Operations Tom Moody, bowling coach Bharat Arun and the members of the ownership group will be present.