BMC polls: Mahayuti closer to seal seat-sharing, BJP may get 135-140 sets, Shiv Sena 90-100 The Mahayuti has agreed that as far as possible, upcoming municipal elections should be fought through alliance arrangements. Where this is not feasible, all three alliance partners are preparing for friendly contests.

Mumbai:

Tussle between the ruling Mahayuti partners - BJP and Shiv Sena has increased ahead of the BMC elections next year, specofically over the seat-sharing formula. According to sources, political discussions within the Mahayuti alliance have intensified ahead of the upcoming polls in Mumbai.

What Shiv Sena has demanded

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has demanded 90 to 100 seats, arguing that the party continues to have a strong organisational base and a sizeable support network across many city wards.

Party insiders say the Shiv Sena has maintained influence for years in areas ranging from Mahalaxmi to Dadar, Wadala, Andheri and the eastern suburbs. Although the party split into two factions in 2022, both factions are preparing aggressively to demonstrate their strength in the BMC.

Number of seats BJP is seeking

The BJP, meanwhile, is aiming to contest 135 to 140 seats in the Mumbai BMC elections. In the 2017 BMC polls, out of 227 seats, the Shiv Sena won 84 while the BJP secured 82 and the two parties had contested separately.

Sources say the Mahayuti has nearly finalised its formula for seat sharing in the upcoming municipal corporation elections. In Mumbai, Thane, Nashik and Kalyan Dombivli, the BJP and Shiv Sena are expected to contest as allies.

Solo, friendly contests likely

However, in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, the BJP and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar will contest separately because both parties have similar levels of strength in these municipal areas. Leaders believe that contesting individually will give more party workers the chance to stand for election and help reduce the risk of rebellion.

As for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the alliance has not yet reached a decision.

The Mahayuti has agreed that as far as possible, upcoming municipal elections should be fought through alliance arrangements. Where this is not feasible, all three alliance partners are preparing for friendly contests.

A meeting was held in Nagpur on Wednesday between CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Eknath Shinde, BJP state president Ravindra Chavan and Chandrashekhar Bawankule. After the meeting, Bawankule told the media that while the Sena has asked for 90 to 100 seats, the final decision on seat sharing will be taken after reviewing technical details. He said a committee with four office bearers each from the BJP and the Shiv Sena, along with other Mahayuti representatives, will meet to discuss the issues and senior leaders will settle any differences.