Samson to stay on bench, Harshit Rana to return? Predicting India’s likely XI for 2nd T20I vs South Africa Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson lost his place in the Indian T20I side in Australia and the Men in Blue went in with a similar batting order in the series opener against South Africa. With India 1-0 ahead in the five-match series, the hosts are unlikely to change their line-up for the second game.

Chandigarh:

Team India took a 1-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa with a commanding performance, especially with the ball, which saw the Men in Blue bowl the Proteas out for just 74, while defending a sizeable total of 175 runs. India still need to be a bit better with the bat, especially from the top-order perspective, as the form of Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill is slowly becoming a worrying sign for the Men in Blue, however, Hardik's showstopping knock saved the day for India and 175 was more than enough on the day.

A 101-run win is a commanding one and India would be pretty ecstatic with the effort and the early lead, before the three games in the winter of North. Are there any concerns regarding any spots for the Indian team? Shubman Gill hasn't scored a fifty since his return to the T20 side, while Tilak Varma's strike rate has been a major cause of concern, apart from obviously skipper's form. But these are players and spots, the Indian team management seemed to have extra faith in. While Surya will obviously play every game, the other two are also likely to continue in their spots.

The rest of the batting line-up is likely to remain the same, which means no place for Sanju Samson yet again, for no fault of his. Samson scored three hundreds while opening the batting and Gill's return meant musical chairs was played with his position

India's likely playing XI for second T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah