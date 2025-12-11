New Zealand provide injury update on pacer Blair Tickner for remainder of 2nd Test against West Indies New Zealand's injury concerns continued to be on the rise as Blair Tickner, the best performer for the Black Caps on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies, fell on his left shoulder. New Zealand will be keen to take a sizeable lead on the second day to force a positive result.

Wellington:

New Zealand on Thursday, December 11, ahead of the second day of the ongoing second Test, confirmed that pacer Blair Tickner "will not bowl or field, and is unlikely to bat" for the remainder of the game in Wellington. Tickner dislocated his left shoulder while diving to stop a boundary on the first day of the Wellington Test and was taken to the hospital after the end of the day's play. Tickner was seen on the ground on Thursday but was "awaiting further specialist assessment to determine his return to play" as per New Zealand Cricket.

Tickner was the best bowler for New Zealand on the day when a depleted Kiwi bowling attack bowled the West Indies out for just 204, after choosing to bowl first on a greenish surface at Basin Reserve. Tickner scalped four wickets, while the debutant Michael Rae took three as New Zealand's second-string bowling attack was good enough and with them being one bowler down, the batters will have to cover up for his absence, giving the bowlers a few extra runs to play with, having taken a lead already.

New Zealand were without Will O'Rourke, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell and Mitchell Santner already before the third Test and had to call upon reinforcements and Tickner's injury further increased their problems multifold. In Tickner's absence, Rae, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes and part-timers Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell will have to take up the bowling load.

The pitch seems to be following the Christchurch script, with the bowlers getting assistance in the first two innings. It may not get as flat as Christchurch, but still, the conditions will improve for the batters and the West Indies will be keen to feast on the depleted bowling attack for the Kiwis.