Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers taken into custody in Thailand after days of being on run Goa nightclub fire: The action comes after Goa Police suspended the passports of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra in connection with the fire at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora on Saturday, killing 25 people.

New Delhi:

Brothers Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, where a fire tragedy killed 25 people, have been taken into custody from Thailand and likely to be brought to India soon, sources said on Thursday.

The action comes shortly after the Goa Police suspended their passports and also requested the Ministry of External Affairs to revoke them amid outrage over the fire, which was reportedly a result of a number of safety hazards and compliance violations at the popular nightclub in Goa's Arpora.

The Luthra brothers had fled to Thailand's Phuket from Goa at around 1.47 am on Sunday, shortly after the fire broke out. The Goa Police said they fled despite knowing the extent of the fire and several people, including their own staffers, were trapped.

Fled India while their nightclub was burning

The Luthra brothers booked flight tickets to Thailand while emergency teams were still trying to contain the fire at Birch by Romeo Lane and rescue people trapped inside on the night of December 6. Officials said they logged into the MakeMyTrip platform at 1:17 am on December 7, even as the Goa Police and Fire Services were engaged in rescue operations at the nightclub.

Immigration records show that they boarded IndiGo flight 6E 1073 to Phuket, which departed from Delhi at 5:30 am.

On Wednesday, the brothers failed to secure interim protection from arrest from a Delhi court. They have requested four weeks of transit anticipatory bail, saying they require protection from immediate arrest when they return from Thailand. They have also sought interim protection from custodial action.

Six people have now been arrested in connection with the fire, including Ajay Gupta, a partner of the owner’s brother. He was detained from Delhi on Tuesday and taken to Goa on a transit remand on Wednesday.

The Luthra brothers faced another setback when a Delhi court rejected their anticipatory bail plea.

