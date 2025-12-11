Goa nightclub fire: Absconding Luthra brothers' passports suspended days after blaze killed 25 Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, have been absconding since the deadly fire killed 25 people.

Panaji:

The Goa Police have suspended the passports of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the principal owners of Goa’s Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, where 25 people were killed in a fire on December 6. The investigation found that the Luthra brothers fled to Thailand immediately after the incident.

The Ministry of External Affairs said passports can be suspended by the Central Government or an authorised officer under Section 10A of the Passports Act 1967. A person whose passport is suspended cannot travel using that document.

In the case of the Luthra brothers, who have already left the country, their passports now stand temporarily invalid, preventing further travel abroad. Suspension of passports is common in criminal cases and reactivation requires completing legal procedures or meeting specified conditions. Sources said the next step is likely to be cancellation of the passports.

The brothers, currently in Phuket in Thailand, are facing a widening criminal investigation, several look out notices and an Interpol Blue Corner Notice.