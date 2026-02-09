Sharad Pawar admitted to Pune hospital after his health deteriorates Sharad Pawar has been admitted to the hospital with a fever and a throat infection, and his condition is being closely monitored by the medical team.

Pune:

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday was taken to Pune from Baramati after his health deteriorated, officials said. He was accompanied by his daughter, Supriya Sule, and wife Pratibha Pawar during the transfer.

He was taken to Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital in Pune after he experienced symptoms including cough, cold, and difficulty in breathing.

Pawar has been admitted to the hospital with a fever and a throat infection, and his condition is being closely monitored by the medical team. No further details on his treatment have been disclosed at this time.

