Golmaal 5 not inspired by Do Aur Do Paanch, confirms Rohit Shetty days after casting Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Bollywood director Rohit Shetty was recently in the news for reports that he was casting Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in his next film, Golmaal 5. The movie was said to be inspired by the film Do Aur Do Paanch, but Rohit Shetty has dismissed these reports as baseless rumours.

New Delhi:

Rohit Shetty, a well-known director in the Bollywood film industry, is considered the David Dhawan of this era because his comedy films appeal to all audiences and can be watched anytime. A ​​few days ago, news surfaced that Rohit Shetty would soon begin work on Golmaal 5, having completed the script. He was reportedly collaborating with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn for this film. Akshay and Ajay have worked together many times before, which made fans excited to see them together in a movie again. Along with this news, another piece of information emerged, that suggested that Golmaal 5 was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor's Do Aur Do Paanch. Rohit Shetty has previously remade several successful films, which led many to believe this report.

However, now Rohit Shetty has put an end to this rumours.

What did the official statement say?

Rohit Shetty has issued a clarification regarding the rumours surrounding Golmaal 5 and stated that his upcoming comedy film is not a remake of any other movie. In an official statement, Rohit Shetty said, 'We want to convey this message to the media that there are many reports circulating these days about Golmaal 5 being based on Do Aur Do Paanch. We would like to refute this because there is no truth to this news. We request media houses not to publish any kind of news without consulting us. Any news regarding Golmaal 5 should only be considered true if it is released by Rohit Shetty or his banner. If anyone publishes unverified news about Golmaal 5 or Rohit Shetty, legal action will be taken against them.'

Rohit is collaborating with John Abraham for Maria IPS

It is worth mentioning that Rohit Shetty is currently working with John Abraham on a real-life best cop drama, Maria IPS, a biopic based on the life of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria. Reportedly, filming for this movie is almost complete and the makers will soon reveal details about its release date.

After this film, Rohit Shetty will begin working on Golmaal 5, the next installment in his highly successful comedy film franchise.

