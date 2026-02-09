Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur wedding rumours: March 2026 date, venue and guest list Actors Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are reportedly going to marry in late March or early April 2026. Read on to know about the wedding venue and guest list.

New Delhi:

Actress Kritika Kamra and TV and sports presenter Gaurav Kapur confirmed their relationship in December 2025 through an Instagram post. Now, the rumours of their wedding are making rounds which sparked curiosity among fans.

Reportedly, the couple may tie the knot in March end or in the first week of April 2026. Read on to know more about their wedding date, venue, and the guest list.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur wedding rumours: Date, venue and guest list

According to a report by Hindustan Times, "Kritika and Gaurav are in a happy space together and ready to take their relationship to the next level. They are planning to tie the knot in March end or in the first week of April."

As for the wedding venue, it is expected that the wedding will take place in Mumbai, though the exact location has not been finalised yet. The wedding is expected to be attended by family and friends.

The couple celebrated New Year 2026 together in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Kritika Kamra shared a photo dump on January 5, 2026, captioning it, "Fell into '26 nicely (sic)."

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur confirm their relationship

Kritika Kamra made her relationship with Gaurav Kapur Instagram official by sharing a carousel post in December 2025. The Great Shamsuddin Family actress shares pictures from her breakfast get-together with Gaurav Kapur. For the caption, she wrote, "Breakfast with (sic)."

Kritika Kamra's work front

On the work front, the -37-year-old actress Kritika Kamra was last seen in the comedy-drama film, The Great Shamsuddin Family, alongside Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sheeba Chaddha, Farida Jalal, and Purab Kihli in key roles.

She will next be seen in the Hindi web series Matka King, which also features Vijay Varma, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover and Siddharth Jadhav in lead roles.

