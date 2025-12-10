Kritika Kamra confirms dating cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur; Angad Bedi says 'Phataa poster nikla hero' Kritika Kamra has finally confirmed her relationship with cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur, making their long-speculated romance official. Fans extended their love and best wishes to the couple.

New Delhi:

Actress Kritika Kamra has officially confirmed her relationship with TV/cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur. The duo, who were rumoured to be dating and have been spotted together on multiple occasions, have finally confirmed that they are in a relationship.

The Kitani Mohabbat Hai actress posted her first-ever photos with Gaurav on her official Instagram handle.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur confirm their relationship

On December 10, Kritika Kamra took to Instagram and shared many photos from her breakfast outing with Gaurav Kapur. The duo seemed to relish a hearty breakfast while clicking each other's photos. They also wore matching sneakers. In a video from the carousel, they seemed to drink from Bubby's cups, a popular cafe in New York, hinting that they are on a holiday together. "Breakfast with", she wrote as her caption, letting her pictures complete her sentence. Take a look:

How did fans react?

Fans were elated after Kritika Kamra shared official photos with Gaurav Kapur. Actor Angad Bedi, close friends with Gaurav, poked fun at the couple and wrote, "Phataa poster nikla hero". Others wrote, "Cuties", "Bubby’s!!!", "Hahaha love this!", "Soft launch khatam, hard launch shuru", "Are you guys dating omggg", "Badhaiyaa cheers to our Couple".

All you need to know about Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur

Gaurav was previously married to actor-model Kirat Bhattal, though reports in recent years suggest they may have separated. Kritika, meanwhile, was once dating her Kitani Mohabbat Hai co-star Karan Kundrra. Later, she was also linked to her Mitron co-star Jackky Bhagnani. The relationships and rumours, in whichever case applicable, died down soon.

Work-wise, Kritika Kamra became a household name with Kitani Mohabbat Hai. She then went on to star in shows such as Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Reporters (2015). Over the last few years, she has made an impressive shift to OTT and films, featuring in Tandav (2021), Bambai Meri Jaan (2023) and Bheed (2023).

As for Gaurav Kapur, he is widely recognised for his beloved cricket chat show Breakfast with Champions. He also hosted Extraaa Innings T20 during the IPL from 2008 to 2017. A former VJ and radio jockey, Gaurav has appeared in films too, including Darna Mana Hai (2003), A Wednesday (2008) and Bad Luck Govind (2009).