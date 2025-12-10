Florida plane crash: Jaw-dropping video shows the moment small aircraft crashed on car in US Florida plane crash: The aircraft, identified as a twin-engine Beechcraft 55, suffered a loss of power in both engines shortly after an instructional flight from nearby Merritt Island.

A dramatic incident unfolded in US on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, Florida, when a small plane attempting an emergency landing collided with a moving car on Monday. The crash occurred near mile marker 201 in Cocoa during rush-hour traffic, and the moment was captured in dashcam footage that has since gone viral.

According to authorities, the aircraft, identified as a twin-engine Beechcraft 55, suffered a loss of power in both engines shortly after an instructional flight from nearby Merritt Island. The pilot then attempted an emergency landing on I-95 but struck a beige 2023 Toyota Camry travelling in the centre lane.

Inside the plane were a 27-year-old pilot and a 27-year-old passenger, neither sustained any injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The Camry was driven by a 57-year-old woman, who was rushed to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses described the crash as shockingly surreal. One bystander recalled how the plane “came down out of nowhere,” as nearby drivers and passengers rushed to help. Among them were a father and son who had been driving behind the Camry; after the crash, they immediately pulled over and assisted the woman until first responders arrived.

The crash led to a temporary shutdown of both southbound and northbound lanes of I-95, causing major traffic disruption. Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched a joint investigation. Early reports suggest the dual-engine failure is central to the probe, and investigators will review maintenance logs and flight data to determine the cause.

Despite how violent the collision looked, it is being described by many as nothing short of miraculous, no fatalities, only minor injuries, and a quick response that prevented a worse tragedy.

