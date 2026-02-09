'Assam CM not Chanakya, will explore legal options': Gaurav Gogoi dares Himanta to make SIT report public Speaking at a press conference in Guwahati, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said on Monday that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ashamed the entire northeast state, adding that he will explore legal options against him.

Guwahati:

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said on Monday that he will explore legal measures Himanta Biswa Sarma, adding that the Assam chief minister has failed to provide evidence against him about his alleged links with Pakistan. Gogoi, the deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, dared Sarma to make the SIT findings public, asking why the chief minister is silent over the report for the past six months.

Speaking at a press conference in Guwahati, the Lok Sabha MP from Assam's Jorhat constituency also criticised Sarma for disclosing details regarding his minor children and said the Supreme Court should take a suo motu case against it. Sarma, Gogoi said, has ashamed the entire northeast state, asking why he was spreading false information about him. He further said that Sarma is not the right person to be a chief minister.

"Yesterday, in the 2.5-hour-long press conference, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma could not produce any evidence which could prove that I am an agent of another country. He kept beating around the bush. He had the SIT report for the last 6 months. Last year, he said he would release the SIT report to the public on September 10. If this concerns national security, our only question is: why was the CM silent on this report for the past 6 months? It is because the SIT constituted by him was unsuccessful in presenting any evidence," he said.

"From the beginning, I have been saying that I will not go against the SIT investigation. I would like the SIT report released. CM is not Chanakya," he added.

Himanta's allegations against Gogoi

Sarma has repeatedly alleged that Gogoi and his wife Elizabeth had provided information to Islamabad though Pakistani agent Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. In a long press conference on Sunday, Sarma even claimed that Sheikh had visited India 13 times from 2010 to 13 during Congress' rule. Elizabeth provided information to Pakistan regarding India's climate actions after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, he alleged.

According to Sarma, Elizabeth had also visited Pakistan six times while she was working for an Indian firm. He claimed that Elizabeth used to travel to Pakistan via Attari border in Punjab. After his government started an investigation, Sheikh deleted all his X posts to 'protect someone' from Assam, the chief minister claimed.

Gogoi hadn't even mentioned Elizabeth's Pakistani bank account in his election affidavit, Sarma claimed, adding that his government has recommended a probe by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in this matter.

