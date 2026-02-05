Ajit Pawar's final video message before death surfaces: What did 'Dada' say? Ajit Pawar spotlights NCP's rural-first agenda, "We've tackled farmers' woes, women's empowerment, youth jobs, and elders' respect head-on. I'm no empty talker- I'm a doer who honors every promise."

Mumbai:

Ajit Pawar's poignant final video message, recorded by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for Zilla Parishad election promotion, has resurfaced amid grief over the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister's death. In it, Ajit Pawar rallies voters with promises of rural development, just weeks before his fatal plane crash.

Pawar's stirring last appeal to rural voters

In this heartfelt video, his final one as Deputy CM, Ajit Pawar greets voters with folded hands, "Namaskar, voter brothers and sisters. It's time to decide who shapes our village, taluka, and district's all-round growth. The Zilla Parishad is the true key to rural progress- water, roads, health, education, farming, jobs- all tied to it."

He highlights NCP's rural focus, "From farmers' issues to women's empowerment, youth jobs to elders' dignity, we've delivered seriously. I'm not just a man of words- I'm a man of action. Keeping promises is my hallmark." Pawar vows modern tech like AI and digital tools for villages, urging support for NCP candidates, "Vote for clean, efficient, people-first governance. I won't let your trust falter or funds for development dry up- that's my promise."

Closing with a call to action, "On February 5, press the button for our 'Clock' symbol. Your vote builds a bright village future. Thank you! Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Rashtravadi!"

However, now the election dates in Maharashtra have been postponed to February 7 (Saturday) due to the tragic death of Ajit Pawar. The results will now be declared on February 9 (Monday).

Cousin recalls heartbreaking final call

Ajit Pawar's cousin and NCP leader Shreejit Pawar shared emotional details of their last conversation. "I texted Dada at 8:30 am about elections. He replied we'd unite all religions and castes. At 8:37 am, he called, 'We'll move forward together with everyone,'" Shreejit told media. The call came hours before tragedy.

Tragic crash and swift succession

Ajit Pawar died on January 28 in a chartered plane crash-landing in Baramati, killing him, his PSO, a flight attendant, and two pilots. His widow, Sunetra Pawar, immediately filled the void, taking oath as Maharashtra's new Deputy CM at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. Governor Acharya Devvrat administered it amid CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Merger buzz and Sharad Pawar's clarity

Pawar's death reignited talk of merging NCP factions. NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar clarified at a Baramati presser, "Discussions happened between Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil- no CM Fadnavis involved. What right did he have?" He welcomed Sunetra's elevation: "I'm happy she's Deputy CM." Pawar stressed unity in grief: "No political decisions now- our focus is supporting the bereaved and moving ahead together."