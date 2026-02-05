Told PM Modi to skip Lok Sabha as Congress MPs surrounded his chair to create inappropriate incident: Om Birla Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla dropped a bombshell before adjourning the House today, "The nation witnessed yesterday's chaos- MPs swarming PM Modi's chair. I learned a serious incident was brewing. To stop it, I personally told Prime Minister Modi 'Don't enter the House.'"

New Delhi:

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla revealed he personally advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi against entering the House, claiming Congress MPs had surrounded his chair in a tense standoff. "I advised the PM to not come to Lok Sabha; Congress MPs had surrounded his chair," Birla stated. He promised to brief the House himself on Thursday regarding yesterday's chaotic events, signalling an official probe into the disruptions.

Unprecedented motion passage sparks fury

In a historic twist, the Lok Sabha passed the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address on Thursday (February 5)- without Prime Minister Narendra Modi's customary closing speech. Proceedings ground to a halt amid relentless Opposition sloganeering, forcing Speaker Birla to resort to a voice vote. The motion sailed through, but Modi, present in Parliament, never addressed the Lower House. Sources allege the Speaker adjourned early to protect the PM from an escalating confrontation.

Alleged plot to physically target PM Modi

Reports from sources claim Congress orchestrated a physical attack on PM Modi inside the Lok Sabha, deploying women MPs as a "cover measure" to mask aggressive intent. Disruptions peaked after Modi's expected reply yesterday, with the House adjourned repeatedly. "The Congress was physically planning to attack PM Modi," the sources asserted, painting a picture of premeditated chaos that derailed democratic norms. Birla's intervention reportedly stemmed from fears of violence around the PM's seat.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denies attack claims

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dismissed the assault allegations as outright lies. "The talk of an attack on Modi is completely false. They were only protesting," she said, accusing the PM of "hiding behind the Speaker" to dodge accountability. Her rebuttal underscores the Opposition's narrative of legitimate dissent, not violence.

Opposition vows to block PM Modi until Rahul Gandhi speaks

Suspended Congress MP Manickam Tagore fired back, insisting the INDIA bloc won't let Modi speak until Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi gets his turn. "Till the LoP is not allowed to speak, the Prime Minister will not be allowed to speak!" Tagore told ANI. He slammed the session as a "sad day for Parliamentary democracy," accusing the House of silencing Opposition voices while letting BJP dominate. Replying to the Lok Sabha's official X post, Tagore wrote, "Opposition leaders were repeatedly denied... only ruling party members dominated." He added shockingly: "The Prime Minister himself did not come... yet the Motion was pushed through."

What's next for Parliament?

PM Modi is slated to deliver his Motion of Thanks speech later today in the Rajya Sabha, bypassing the Lok Sabha turmoil. As accusations fly, Speaker Birla's upcoming disclosure could clarify whether this was tactical disruption or something more sinister, testing India's parliamentary resilience.