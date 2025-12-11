Goa nightclub fire: First images of Gaurav Luthra, Saurabh Luthra emerge after detention in Thailand The brothers were apprehended after Interpol issued a Blue Corner Notice, which came on the heels of a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the Goa Police.

New Delhi:

The first images of the Luthra brothers, detained in Thailand in connection with the Goa nightclub fire case, have emerged. In the photographs, both accused can be seen displaying their passports.

Thai police escorted the duo to the airport following their arrest. The brothers were detained after Interpol issued a Blue Corner Notice, which came on the heels of a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the Goa Police.

Their passports were cancelled after the Goa government requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take action.

They are likely to be brought back to India soon, as per sources.

Luthra brothers escaped as fire raged at nightclub

The duo had been on the run after a massive fire at Birch by Romeo Lane, the nightclub they owned in Goa, claimed 25 lives. The duo is said to have booked their flight tickets to Thailand at the very moment emergency services were trying to control the blaze and rescue trapped patrons on December 6.

They were denied relief after they sought interim protection from arrest at a Delhi court.

Six persons nabbed so far

As many as six individuals, including Luthra brothers’ business partner Ajay Gupta, have so far been arrested in connection with the incident. Gupta was apprehended in Delhi on Tuesday and brought to Goa on a transit remand the following day.

About Goa night club fire incident

A massive fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa’s Arpora. As many as 25 persons, including 20 staff members and five tourists, were killed in the mishap. Early reports indicate that fireworks may have triggered the blaze.

Six people were injured in the incident. According to a fire brigade official, cited by PTI, most of the fatalities were caused by suffocation, as many people were trapped on the ground floor. The small doors and a narrow bridge leading to the club made it hard for people to escape. The rescue efforts were also slowed because fire trucks and water tankers were stationed about 400 meters away from the site.

ALSO READ: