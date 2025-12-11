From hospitality titans to fugitives: All about Luthra brothers arrested in Goa blaze case Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora in North Goa was engulfed in flames, killing 20 staff members and five tourists. Preliminary reports suggest fireworks as the likely cause of the blaze.

Panaji:

Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, where blaze claimed 25 lives, have reportedly been taken into custody in Thailand. The duo is said to have booked their flight tickets to Thailand at the very moment emergency services were trying to control the blaze and rescue trapped patrons on December 6. Immigration records show that they boarded IndiGo flight 6E 1073 to Phuket, which departed from Delhi at 5:30 am.

The action against Luthra brothers came after Interpol issued a Blue Corner Notice against them, following a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the Goa Police. Their passports were also cancelled after the Goa government made a request in this regard to the MEA.

A Delhi court on Wednesday refused to give any interim protection from arrest to the duo.

All about Luthra brothers

Delhi-based Luthra brothers steadily carved a name for themselves in India’s hospitality sector over the past decade. They first entered the scene with Mama’s Buoi on Hudson Lane, a casual eatery that quickly became a favourite among students and young professionals, as per the Times of India.

Their real breakthrough came with Romeo Lane in Civil Lines, Delhi. The brand’s success led to rapid expansion, including a popular outlet in Goa’s Vagator, which benefitted from the surge in domestic tourism following the pandemic.

Building on this momentum, the brothers launched new ventures such as Birch by Romeo Lane and Caha, broadening their portfolio and appealing to a wider audience. Today, their brands operate more than 25 outlets across India.

The Luthras have also taken their hospitality business international, opening locations in Dubai, with reports suggesting that nearly two dozen more outlets are in development.

About the incident

Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora in North Goa was engulfed in flames, killing 20 staff members and five tourists. Preliminary reports suggest fireworks as the likely cause of the blaze.

As many as six persons were injured in the incident.

A fire brigade official, cited by PTI, said most of the deaths occurred due to suffocation as people were trapped on the ground floor. Small doors coupled with the narrow bridge leading to it made it difficult for the people to escape. This also hampered the rescue operation, as fire brigade vehicles and water tankers were parked nearly 400 m away from the incident site.

