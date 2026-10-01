Maharashtra: Eight college students drown at Raigad's Diveagar beach during picnic

As many as eight college students lost their lives after drowning at the Diveagar beach in Maharashtra's Raigad, the police said on Thursday, adding their bodies have been recovered.

The children belonged to a group of 48 individuals from a private coaching class, comprising 25 boys, 17 girls and six teachers, and had come to the Diveagar beach, which is roughly 170 km from Mumbai, on a picnic from Pune's Alandi.

Some children from the group had gone for swimming, but eight of them did not return and drowned at the beach. Later, the locals and authorities launched a search, and their bodies were recovered.

Preliminary information suggest that the tragedy, which triggered panic among those present at the beach, happened because the children failed to accurately assess the depth and current of the sea. Their bodies have now been sent to the Primary Health Centre in Borlipanchatan, and would be handed over to the family members following the necessary procedure.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident and further details will be revealed following an investigation.

Six children drown in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Just 10 days ago, a similar incident was reported in Bihar's Bhagalpur where six children lost their lives after drowning while bathing in a pond. The incident occurred in the Taraita Bahiyar area under the Sultanganj Police Station limits.

According to the police, the eight deceased include three girls. They were identified as Pooja Kumari (13), Rahul Kumar (14), Vikas Kumar (13), Ayush Kumar (12), Meenakshi Kumari alias Minki (12) and Jyoti Kumari (14).

The police said the children had gone for a ritual bath on the occasion of the Karma-Dharma festival when the incident happened. Later, the police launched a probe and said the bereaved families would be provided all possible assistance.

"Locals claimed that one of the children waded into deep water and the others tried to rescue him. But all six drowned. The children were taken out of the pond and sent to the Sultanganj Referral Hospital, where doctors declared them dead," a senior police official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

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