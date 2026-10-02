India creates history with first-ever women's recurve archery gold at Asian Games, defeats South Korea 5-3

India's women's recurve archery team scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday, defeating powerhouse South Korea 5-3 to win the country's first-ever gold medal in the women's recurve team event at the continental showpiece. Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma and Kumkum Anil Mohod held their nerve in a tense final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park in Japan to achieve a landmark victory. The triumph also added another gold to India's medal tally at the 2026 Asian Games. The Indian trio produced a composed performance against a South Korean side that has traditionally been one of the strongest forces in international recurve archery.

As of now, India is placed seventh on the medal table with 67 medals, including 11 gold, 23 silver and 33 bronze at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan's Nagoya. The mega event would conclude on October 4.

India overcomes South Korea in tense gold-medal clash

The final remained closely contested through its opening stages, with both teams level at 1-1 and then 2-2 after the first two ends. However, India found another gear when the pressure was at its highest. Kirti opened the crucial third end with a 10, setting the tone for India's decisive push. South Korea struggled to match India's consistency in that phase, allowing the Indian team to build the advantage and eventually close out the match 5-3. The victory was particularly significant because India had never previously reached the final of the women's recurve team event at the Asian Games. The result therefore delivered both a maiden final appearance and a maiden gold medal for India in the discipline.

Kumkum delivers when India need it most

The decisive moments showcased the composure of the Indian archers. After Kirti began with a 9, Ankita Bhakat followed with a 9, leaving Kumkum Mohod with the responsibility of producing the required score.

With the gold within reach, Kumkum responded with a perfect 10, which sealed the historic victory for India.

India had beaten China to reach final

India's route to the gold-medal match had also included a convincing semifinal victory over China. The Indian trio defeated China 5-1 to book their place in the final against South Korea. That victory set up a high-profile showdown against South Korea, the reigning Olympic champions in the women's recurve team event from the Paris 2024 Games.

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