Shiv Sena UBT leader Pradeep Purnekar shot dead by unidentified attackers outside party office in Thane

Thane:

A shocking incident has come to light from Maharashtra's Thane district, where Pradeep Purnekar, the Manpada sub-division chief of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, was shot dead on Tuesday. According to preliminary information, two unidentified attackers opened fire at him, firing more than two rounds. The incident reportedly took place when Purnekar was present at his office in the Manpada area. The attackers allegedly opened fire on him outside the office, leaving him seriously injured.

Purnekar dies during treatment

Following the firing, Purnekar was rushed to Infinity Hospital near R Mall, under the jurisdiction of Kapurbawdi Police Station. He was admitted in a critical condition and doctors immediately began emergency treatment. However, Purnekar succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

When did the attack take place?

Police said the incident took place at around 9 pm on Tuesday in the Kapurbawdi police station area. According to the preliminary details, the unidentified attackers first physically assaulted Purnekar and then fired two rounds at him. After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and secured the area. A forensic team also visited the location and began collecting evidence related to the shooting.

Police scan CCTV footage to track attackers

Investigators are now examining CCTV footage from the crime scene and nearby major roads to trace the route taken by the attackers after the shooting. Police have also set up checkpoints and launched nakabandi at major exit routes from Thane in an effort to track down the suspects. Their identities and the motive behind the killing are yet to be established.

Purnekar was preparing for a protest

As per information, Purnekar was planning to stage a protest over an issue concerning residents of the Azad Nagar and Ganesh Nagar areas of Manpada. However, after permission for the protest was reportedly denied, he had shared a post about the matter on social media.

Police are currently investigating whether the issue connected to the proposed protest had any link to the shooting. At this stage, no motive has been established.

Recent murder case in Latur

The Thane killing comes shortly after another murder was reported in Latur. According to the information provided, a young man named Mansoorali was allegedly killed following a dispute involving three people over an old financial matter of Rs 10 lakh. The two incidents are separate, and no connection between them has been established in the information available.

(Inputs from Sayyid Naqi Hasan)

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