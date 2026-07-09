7-year-old drowns as heavy rains inundate Delhi, showers likely to continue

New Delhi:

As heavy rainfall continued to lash Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Thursday for a second consecutive day, a minor boy lost his life after drowning in rainwater, said the police. The deceased was identified as seven-year-old Rehan.

According to the police, the deceased's body was recovered from a water-filled plot two hours after he had gone missing by his family. His residence was located in the Sanjay Colony, which comes under the jurisdiction of Samaypur Badli Police Station.

The police have registered a case, launched an investigation and further details will revealed once the probe gets completed. The boy's body was also handed over to his family members after the legal formalities were completed.

This is the second such incident that has happened in the national capital region (NCR). Earlier in the day, a three-year-old also lost her life after drowning in the Vijay Nagar area in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The girl, identified as Pallavi, drowned after falling into in a drain while she was playing outside her residence.

Coming to rain-related incidents in the national capital, this was the fourth such death. Earlier on Wednesday, a three-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Rohini, leading to the death of three people.

The heavy rains in Delhi-NCR

The heavy rains continued in Delhi-NCR for second consecutive on Thursday, bringing life to a standstill in the region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum rainfall was recorded at 160 mm in northeast Delhi's Khajuri, followed by Mayur Vihar at 103 mm, Delhi University 90 mm, Mehrauli 86 mm, Pusa and Lodhi Road AWS 83 mm each, Lodhi Road 80 mm, Ridge 78 mm, Safdarjung 72.6 mm and Chhatarpur 72 mm.

Palam and Narayana recorded 63 mm of rainfall each, Janakpuri 62 mm, Ayanagar 57 mm, Pragati Maidan 50 mm, Najafgarh 43 mm, Mungeshpur 41 mm, Jharoda Kalan 33 mm and Jafarpur 6 mm, it added.