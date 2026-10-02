Congress names 5 candidates for Bihar MLC polls, set to be in direct fight with ally RJD in three seats

Patna:

The Congress has announced five candidates for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Council elections, putting the spotlight on seat-sharing within the opposition alliance. The party has fielded nominees for five of the eight seats going to polls on October 23, with its candidates set to be in direct fight with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on three constituencies. The elections are being held for four Graduates' and four Teachers' constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Council. The terms of the sitting members from these eight seats are scheduled to end on November 16.

Congress announces five candidates

The Congress candidate list, approved by party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal on Thursday evening, includes former Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president Madan Mohan Jha. He has been nominated for the Darbhanga Teachers' constituency, where the RJD has not announced a candidate so far. The Congress has also fielded Sanjay Yadav from the Patna Teachers' constituency, which is also not being contested by the RJD.

The contest becomes more direct on three Graduates' constituencies. Congress has nominated Manoj Kumar Jaiswal from Kosi Graduates, Rajnikant Pathak from Darbhanga Graduates and Asadullah Khan from Patna Graduates. The RJD has already announced candidates for all three of these constituencies.

Three seats see Congress-RJD contest

The Congress' list means that the two alliance partners will be competing against each other in Kosi Graduates, Darbhanga Graduates and Patna Graduates. The RJD had announced six candidates for the eight seats in September, leaving two constituencies open at that stage. Its announced nominees included Dilip Kumar from Patna Graduates, Nitesh Kumar from Kosi Graduates and Anil Kumar Jha from Darbhanga Graduates. The party had also named Dr Sanjeev Kumar Singh for Patna Teachers, Prof Jayram Yadav for Saran Teachers and Dr Rashmi Vinayak Gautam for Tirhut Graduates.

The Congress' decision to announce candidates for three constituencies where the RJD already has nominees has therefore created direct contests between the two parties in the upcoming Council elections.

Bihar MLC election schedule

The Election Commission has scheduled polling for October 23. The nomination process began on September 29, while October 6 is the last date for filing nomination papers. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 7, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until October 9. Counting of votes is scheduled for October 27. The eight constituencies going to polls comprise four Graduates' seats, namely Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi, and four Teachers' seats, namely Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran.

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