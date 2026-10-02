Putin praises PM Modi, says he has good ideas at finding mutually acceptable solutions to Ukraine war

Moscow:

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday praised PM Modi and said he is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good and even friendly relations, personal good relations, constantly raises the question and asks the question about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine. Putin said PM Modi has an avid interest and very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions. He added that Prime Minister Modi takes a neutral position but with an interest in the end of the conflict. “I think it's my duty to say that directly. And we are thankful to the Prime Minister for his ideas... We are thankful for his desire to put an end to this conflict through peaceful means and as soon as possible..." he said.

Putin expresses gratitude to PM Modi

The Russian President expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his efforts and continued support for resolving the conflict through dialogue. "We are thankful for his desire to put an end to this conflict through peaceful means and as soon as possible," he added.

The statement from Putin as Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly called for peace, emphasising that India has maintained a principled and humanitarian approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. PM Modi had made the remarks during an interview with Japanese news outlet 'The Yomiuri Shimbun' during his visit to the country in August.

PM Modi says India maintains a humanitarian stance on Ukraine conflict

"India has maintained a principled and humanitarian stance on the conflict which is equally appreciated by both President Putin and President Zelenskyy. In line with this, both the leaders spoke to me to share their perspectives on the developments related to the conflict. I reiterated India's principled and consistent stand and encouraged dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict," PM Modi had said.

Replying to question on what role India envisions in peace efforts between the two nations, PM Modi said, "I have already indicated India's willingness to support meaningful efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution of the conflict. I believe, by virtue of our good relations with both sides, including key stakeholders, we can strengthen efforts dedicated to the restoration of an early and lasting peace in Ukraine."

It should be noted that PM Modi and Vladimir Putin most recently met in September on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi and discussed closer trade ties, including implementation of the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030, as well as cooperation in infrastructure, energy, technology, defence and culture.

With inputs from ANI

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