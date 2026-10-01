Flydubai suspends flights to and from Israel amid probe into mid-air pilot altercation

Dubai:

Dubai-based airline flydubai has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Israel following the incident involving flight FZ1073 on Wednesday (September 30). The airline confirmed this, stating the decision was taken in coordination with relevant authorities as an investigation into the incident continues. The suspension is temporary and will remain in place while authorities work to determine what happened during the flight. Flydubai said it is cooperating with the investigation and remains in contact with government authorities, regulators and airport stakeholders.

Airline puts passenger safety first

In its statement, flydubai said the safety and wellbeing of its passengers and crew, along with the safe operation of its flights, remain its top priority. The airline said suspending services would give authorities additional time to investigate the incident and establish the facts.

"We are fully committed to supporting the ongoing investigation and maintaining the highest safety standards across our network," the airline said. Flydubai added that it would continue reviewing the suspension as more information becomes available. The carrier said it remains closely engaged with the authorities and other stakeholders involved in the investigation.

Passengers affected by suspension

The temporary halt is expected to affect passengers who had planned to travel between Dubai and Israel on flydubai. The airline apologised to those whose travel plans have been disrupted and said it is working to assist affected passengers. Flydubai said it would provide support and explore alternative travel arrangements where possible. However, the airline did not specify how long the suspension would last, saying its decision would be reviewed as the investigation progresses.

What happened inside the flydubai cockpit?

The flight was cruising at around 34,000 feet when it suddenly began a steep descent at about 10:51 am IST, according to flight-tracking data. The aircraft reportedly descended at a rate of nearly 23,000 feet per minute at one stage, reaching an altitude of approximately 15,600 feet.

The dramatic drop occurred around the same period when the confrontation inside the cockpit was unfolding. Reports said Machchhar was stabbed while attempting to prevent his co-pilot from taking control of the aircraft.

The aircraft later stabilised after passengers and crew members intervened. Two other flydubai pilots who were travelling as passengers also helped take control of the aircraft. The flight was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. The exact sequence of events inside the cockpit and the motive behind the alleged attack are still being investigated. Saudi authorities are questioning the co-pilot, while flydubai has said the investigation must establish all the facts before conclusions are drawn.

Also Read:

PM Modi praises flydubai pilot for saving over 170 passengers onboard: 'India is proud of Captain Machchhar'