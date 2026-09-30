Israel PM Netanyahu says pilot wanted to crash flydubai plane, being interrogated in Saudi Arabia

Tel Aviv:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia had arrested the pilot of a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv after he allegedly stabbed the other pilot and apparently attempted to crash the aircraft. The flight was carrying mostly Israeli passengers. Netanyahu said the passengers intervened during the incident and prevented what he described as a "major disaster".

Pilot allegedly stabbed co-pilot during flight

According to Netanyahu, one of the pilots attacked the other with a knife as the aircraft approached Israel. He said the pilot then apparently tried to crash the plane with everyone on board. Netanyahu said the incident was stopped after passengers intervened, describing them as "heroes" who helped prevent a major disaster.

The incident involved flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Earlier reports said the aircraft was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia following the emergency inside the cockpit. The incident triggered an investigation into what happened aboard the aircraft.

Saudi authorities interrogating arrested pilot

Netanyahu said the pilot who allegedly carried out the stabbing had been arrested by Saudi authorities and was being interrogated. The Israeli prime minister also said preparations were being made against the possibility of further threats.

The development follows reports that the aircraft experienced a serious incident inside the cockpit, with one pilot allegedly attacking the other and attempting to bring the plane down. The exact circumstances and motive remain under investigation.

Indian captain's role reported in cockpit struggle

Israeli media had earlier reported that the captain involved in the struggle was an Indian national. Ynet News identified him as an Indian national, while Channel 12 described him as being of Indian origin. Reports said the Indian captain fought with the Omani co-pilot after the alleged attack, while passengers also rushed towards the cockpit and helped restrain the attacker.

Passenger accounts cited in earlier reports described hearing screams from the cockpit and seeing blood after the cockpit door was opened. Passengers reportedly intervened to subdue the attacker, allowing control of the aircraft to be restored.

Israel on heightened security alert

The development comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned in recent days of unspecified and escalated security threats. Israel is also days away from marking the anniversary of the October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel and weeks away from an election, while the country has been involved in multiple conflicts over the past three years.

Netanyahu's office said the situation was under control and that Israel was working to bring the passengers home.

The aircraft eventually landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. The latest statement from Netanyahu adds that the pilot accused of the stabbing has been arrested and is being questioned by Saudi authorities.

(With inputs from AFP)

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