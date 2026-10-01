UAE orders probe into flydubai flight altercation, to investigate 'possible terror activity'

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday ordered an investigation into the incident involving the flydubai flight that was travelling to Israel's Tel Aviv from Dubai, but was diverted to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. The probe was ordered following a direction from UAE's Attorney General Counsellor Dr Hamad Al Shamsi.

In a statement, UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said a team would be constituted that would comprise specialised members of the public prosecution to probe all angles into the incident, including a "possible terrorist activity".

The UAE's judicial authorities, the foreign ministry said, have the jurisdiction to probe the incident because the flight FZ1073 is registered in the country and bears its flag. Thus, UAE law "applies to crimes committed on board the aircraft, even when they occur outside UAE territory", it noted.

"The Ministry noted that the investigation includes examining all circumstances and motives surrounding the incident, including any possible connection to terrorist activity or intent, and whether it involved prior planning or direction," the statement read.

"The Ministry stressed the importance of relying on information and statements issued by official sources and avoiding the circulation of speculation or unverified information until the investigation is completed and its findings are announced," it said, expressing gratitude to the Saudi Arabian authorities for their cooperation and handling of the incident.

More to follow...