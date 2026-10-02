Before Drishyam 3, where to watch Ajay Devgn's first two Drishyam films on OTT

Ajay Devgn's much-awaited Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is set to bring Vijay Salgaonkar's story to its final chapter. The film has created buzz among fans of the franchise. But if you have forgotten the timeline of the Drishyam films and want to watch the previous two parts before watching the final chapter, we've got you covered. In this article, you can find out where you can stream the first and second parts of the Drishyam franchise from the comfort of your home.

Where to watch Ajay Devgn's Drishyam films on OTT?

1. Drishyam (2015)

The first part of the Drishyam franchise, released in 2015, can be watched on Prime Video and JioHotstar platforms. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, the film also marks the remake of the 2013 Malayalam film Drishyam starring Mohanlal. The Malayalam film was written and directed by Jeetu Joseph.

The film follows Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar as he goes to great lengths to protect his family after they accidentally kill the blackmailing son of a powerful Inspector General.

The Hindi adaptation of Drishyam features Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, Shriya Saran as Nandini Salgaonkar, Tabu as IGP Meera Deshmukh, Rajat Kapoor as Mahesh Deshmukh, Ishita Dutta as Anju Salgaonkar, Mrunal Jadhav as Anu Salgaonkar, and Kamlesh Sawant as SI Laxmikant Gaitonde in key roles.

2. Drishyam 2 (2022)

The second instalment in the Drishyam franchise, Drishyam 2, arrived seven years later in 2022. Interestingly, the film was also a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam-language sequel Drishyam 2 (2021).

The film is available to stream on Prime Video.

Drishyam 2 follows Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family as a new police investigation threatens to unravel their carefully planned alibi, seven years after the accidental death of Sam. The film also introduces Akshaye Khanna as Inspector General (IG) Tarun Ahlawat.

It must be noted that the makers of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 have confirmed that it is not a remake of the Malayalam Drishyam 3, as it features an original storyline and a different ending. The secret behind this will be revealed tomorrow as the third and final part, titled Drishyam: The Conclusion, releases in theatres.

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