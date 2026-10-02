VisionQuest trailer out now; Paul Bettany's Vision faces James Spader's Ultron in Marvel's new series

Marvel Television has unveiled a new trailer for VisionQuest, bringing Paul Bettany back as Vision and James Spader as the voice of Ultron. The upcoming series is set to stream exclusively on JioHotstar in India from October 14 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The series marks the latest chapter in the story that began with WandaVision in 2021 and continued with Agatha All Along in 2024. VisionQuest is set to complete the trilogy.

VisionQuest trailer out now

The story picks up with Vision trying to rebuild his life after being rebooted. He has managed to escape those who wanted to use him as a weapon and is now keeping a low profile. But things soon take a turn when a bounty is placed on him.

While trying to stay out of danger, Vision turns to the AI systems inside him for answers. This includes F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S. and Ultron. His attempt to understand his new existence becomes even more complicated when he crosses paths with Thomas Shepherd.

Thomas is a mysterious young boy who may have a connection to Vision as his son or reincarnation. As the two go on the run, Vision is forced to confront questions about his own identity while also dealing with Ultron's influence. Take a look at the trailer here:

VisionQuest: Cast

The series features Paul Bettany and James Spader alongside Ruaridh Mollica, Todd Stashwick, T’Nia Miller, Lauren Morais, Orla Brady, Diane Morgan, Polly Frame, Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer. Emily Hampshire and James D’Arcy are also part of the cast.

VisionQuest is directed by Christopher J. Byrne, Gandja Monteiro, Vincenzo Natali and Terry Matalas. Matalas serves as the creator and is also part of the writing team alongside Cindy Appel, Christopher Monfette, Nicole Falsetti and Matthew Okumura.

Based on Marvel Comics, the series has Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Paul Bettany, Mary Livanos, Terry Matalas, Jac Schaeffer and Christopher J. Byrne as executive producers. Roopesh Parekh serves as producer.

Meanwhile, Marvel's Avengers: Endgame Encore is currently running in theatres. Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom, will release in theatres on December 18.

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